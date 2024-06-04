Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farm safety and diversity funding announced for three Victorian ag bodies

June 5 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence will announce the funding for three Victorian agricultural organisations today. File picture
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence will announce the funding for three Victorian agricultural organisations today. File picture

Safety videos targeting multicultural workers and a new program spruiking farm safety are some of the initiatives set to be funded by the Victorian government to improve cultural diversity in the state's ag sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.