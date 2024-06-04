Farm safety and diversity funding announced for three Victorian ag bodies

Safety videos targeting multicultural workers and a new program spruiking farm safety are some of the initiatives set to be funded by the Victorian government to improve cultural diversity in the state's ag sector.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence will announce three grants worth $1.25 million on Wednesday to improve farm safety and cultural safety and diversity for workers across the industry.
Ms Spence said the funding would help extend existing safety programs and contribute to new initiatives being run by the Victorian Farmers Federation, the Gardiner Foundation, and Fruit Growers Victoria.
"These grants encourage proactive measures to ensure the wellbeing of farmers and agriculture workers, while promoting diversity and inclusion across the sector," she said.
The VFF will receive $600,000 to support the continued delivery of its Making Our Farms Safer program which aims to deliver free farm safety tools and services that are accessible to all Victorian farmers.
This includes the continuation of in-person farm safety advisory services and the development of a mental health handbook for farmers.
The Gardiner Foundation will receive $610,000 to increase the engagement of culturally and linguistically diverse communities in agricultural regions.
The foundation will match this investment, with $1.22 million going towards developing a regionally-specific approach to reaching CALD communities that can be replicated across the industry.
The project will focus on the Goulburn Valley and Gippsland, reflecting the labour demand in the dairy and horticulture sectors in these areas.
Meanwhile, Fruit Growers Victoria will receive $49,402 to deliver farm safety videos relating to cool stores and working from heights in multiple languages to target CALD workers.
The funding also includes a mental health webinar for fruit growers in the Goulburn Valley.
"It is vital that we can continue to work alongside industry to combine our resources and expertise to enhance farm safety standards and farmer wellbeing and create a more inclusive environment that can benefit all," Ms Spence said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.