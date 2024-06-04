Stock & Land
Graziers look to Yea as an alternative weeks out from Pakenham's closure

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 4 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 12:04pm
Hugh Middleton, 85, Trafalgar, and John Clements, 82, Cremona Park, Caldermeade, sold almost 400 cattle between themselves at Yea on Friday. Picture by Bryce Eishold
A prominent Victorian saleyard has plans to capitalise on the imminent closure of the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham, with plans afoot to yard more than 40,000 cattle in 2024-25.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

