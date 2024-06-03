Stock & Land
'Do better' on opening milk prices: dairy farmers say to processors

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 4 2024 - 6:00am
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett said lower milk prices came as producers faced other issues. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Milk processors have been told to "do better" with their prices, after initially opening at around $8 a kilogram Milk Solids.

