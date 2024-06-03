Burra joins other processors in announcing its opening milk price

Gippsland dairy processor Burra Foods, Korumburra, has announced a farm gate milk price in line with the major processors.
Burra's announcement follows that of Bega, this morning, and Fonterra and Saputo late last week and on the weekend.
Burra has set a minimum farm gate milk price range for the upcoming season of $8-8.50/kilogram Milk Solids.
"As per our long-term practice, we are quoting a range in which the majority of our milk supply partners will sit, rather than a weighted average price which is often difficult for many to achieve," Burra chief executive Stewart Carson said.
"Despite the current challenges faced by the dairy industry, the spirit of optimism and resilience serves as a driving force behind our strategic focus on nurturing the growth of our business for the future and the future of Gippsland.
"It was great to see so many milk supply partners at our dinner meetings last week.
"Several of our milk supply partners shared insights from a recent New Zealand study tour coordinated and sponsored by Burra which was well received."
He said providing a view on the outlook and season ahead was a main topic of discussion.
"There have been a lot of changes to markets in the last 12 months and our flexibility has enabled us to take advantage of opportunities as they presented," Mr Carson said.
"Sharing our product mix, markets, strategic focus and ongoing investment program is important to ensure our milk supply partners feel connected and confident in the future of our business."
He said Burra continued to heavily invest in new products and its plant to expand production capability.
"Burra continues to enable milk supply partners to nominate funding and sponsorship opportunities, to support the sustainability and vibrancy of local dairy communities, via the Burra Foundation," he said.
