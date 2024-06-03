Victorian grain growers, graziers say farms have never been this dry in winter

Victorian grain grower Ben Clark cannot remember an autumn as dry as the one just past, but bigger machinery and minimum-till farming have placed him in good stead for a dry winter.
Mr Clark's property, Inverness, has received less than 40 millimetres of rain since the start February, making it the driest summer-autumn period since he returned home to the family farm in 1996.
"It has been a very challenging year for livestock, but grain growing, it is still very challenging but the way we're doing it definitely helps," he said.
The dryland crop farmer is in partnership with his father Bernie Clark and together they sow vetch, faba beans, wheat, barley, canola and lentils, and run a few-hundred sheep.
After 9mm of rain last Friday, Mr Clark was confident the much-needed rain would help benefit sown crops.
Bureau of Meteorology data shows rainfall last Thursday into Friday morning delivered more than 50mm to parts of the north-east with isolated totals of more than 100mm.
However, large areas of the south and the north-west received fewer than 10mm from the same event.
"We're aiming to yield three tonnes to the hectare in our cereals, and we could get 1.5-2 tonnes to the hectare on our canola if we get the rain at the right times," he said.
"Depending on the season, on an earlier start with rain you might be at the 4-5 tonnes on the cereals, and the 2-2.8 tonnes to the hectare on canola."
It follows Rabobank's 2024/25 Australian Winter Crop Outlook which has revealed Australian farmers are likely to plant 23.55 million hectares of winter crops this year, up 3 per cent on 2023, driven by the prediction of another La Nina.
In Victoria, the planted area is forecast to remain steady at 3.541 million hectares, albeit by 0.1pc on the previous season, but still the second biggest winter area ever cropped in the state.
Mr Clark said crop establishment in the last 20 years had developed significantly, largely due to the addition of larger machinery and an understanding of how to grow crops with less rain.
The use of pre-emergent chemicals also helps with early weed control, assisting growers with minimum-till farming.
"We're running knife-point press wheels which leaves a V in the ground to capture the moisture, a fairly common practice in our region these days," he said.
"We sow up between the standing stubble rows and because you're sowing into the standing straw, it stops the wind from drying out the soil as much.
"It allows us to get the crops up on a bit less rain than what we would have in the past."
Crop growers like the Clarks are banking on follow-up winter rain which would pave the way for a moist spring to help crops mature and reach yield targets.
Nutrien Donald agronomist Heath Griffiths said most growers had finished sowing in the region, and received anywhere from 10-15mm of much-needed rain last week.
"We were hoping for a bit more, but that is all that we've got," he said.
"We haven't had much rain for the last three months, with virtually no rain in February and March, only 11mm in April and 15mm in May."
Mr Griffiths said farmers shifted away from planting faba beans this year, opting to sow wheat, barley or vetch for grazing.
"Beans need to be sown early and out of the ground in May, but growers really struggled with that this year," he said.
"We've had all sorts of crops, canola, barley, wheat, that was sown in mid-April and is only just starting to germinate in patches now.
"We've seen parts of paddocks germinate and others that haven't and that could pose a problem trying to get the chemical right for the time to be sprayed."
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said autumn rainfall for 2024 was in the driest 10pc of records for the south-west, and parts of the west, north-east and East Gippsland.
"There has been little relief for parts of south-western Victoria that have severe rainfall deficiencies for the period commencing August 2023," he said.
"At this stage it looks like most of the stations that did report their driest autumn have relatively short histories, less than 30 years of data.
"Large areas in the driest 10pc of records for autumn go back to 1900 for the south-west and parts of the west, north-east and East Gippsland."
In north-east Victoria, beef cattle graziers George and Fiona Kucka, Allonby, Guys Forest, say they cannot recall a season as dry as the one they are experiencing.
The pair have recorded 200mm of rain since January 1, with 130mm falling in the first month of the year.
"It's barely a green drought, we have nothing on the ground and we're feeding every second day," Mr Kucka said.
"It looks like the middle of summer without the warmth."
The Kuckas sowed 30 hectares for hay production this year, but were forced to buy three B-double loads of hay from Shepparton to "keep us going".
"It either came up, sat there and did nothing, or they just died," he said.
"We've been here for 25 years and I have never seen it this dry at this time of year.
"Water supplies are low, our dams and the creeks are low and we're going into a long, cold winter."
