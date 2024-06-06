Eagles, frosts and machinery in action: a view from readers and their paddocks

Wedge-tailed eagles, frosted chains and machinery in action feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot, highlight some of the unique and interesting aspects of Victorian agriculture.
South-west Victorian photographer and farmer Edwina Moutray captured a photo of the majestic creature above her Codrington property.
"Judging by the blood that's dripping from your beak, it looks like you've already eaten," she said.
Regular contributor and Mia Mia farmer Geraldine Fasso snapped a photo of her family clearing, seeding and rolling their central Victorian farm.
"The oat crop is starting to grow and should hopefully take off after predicted rain," she said.
Meanwhile, Angus breeder Margaret Hallyburton, Boiardo, Bookaar, photographed the signs of her first frost in western Victoria.
"We are in need of a good rain and the forecast isn't promising," she said.
"Frosts are predicted with cold nights coming up."
