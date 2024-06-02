Women's safety, housing, food security on the agenda at CWA conference

Hundreds of members from across Victoria have descended on the Melbourne Royal Showgrounds for the Country Women's Association's 96th state conference.
In lieu of scones, this year's conference sought to tackle the theme of Advocating for Change, with women's safety, homelessness, food security and young people at the forefront of the conversation.
Victorian equal opportunity and human rights commissioner Ro Allen made the opening address, while Homelessness Australia CEO Kate Colvin, SecondBite CEO Daniel Moorfield, and Mission Australia's Aileen Lacey also appeared as guest speakers.
On the back of the talks members had round table discussions on the topics of all women's safety and what goes into successful advocacy.
State president Jennifer Nola said the conference would help the organisation "re-engage" with key and emerging issues and better inform CWA Victoria's State Advocacy Plan.
"Our purpose is to aid and support to women, children and families who are facing disadvantage or vulnerability throughout Victoria including metropolitan, regional, rural and remote areas," Ms Nola said.
"We do this by being inclusive, optimistic, collaborative, transparent and committed. The goals and actions outlined in the Strategic Plan have been determined through extensive consultation and will help focus our efforts where they are most needed.
"While no scones will be baked at State Conference, we will be sharing information, having the discussions and committing to the actions that can make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable women, children and families across Victoria."
The CWA of Victoria's Strategic Plan was released last month to guide the organisation over the next five years to 2028.
More than 2000 comments from 450 delegates at last year's conference, five face-to-face workshops and other consultation sessions helped to construct the plan.
Members were also set to debate a number of resolutions at the conference, including regulations around which charities can receive tax-deductible donations, pushing for more hazard reduction burns in bushfire-prone areas, ending indexation to help students cover their HECS/HELP debts, and tightening regulations around artificial intelligence and children's access to graphic content online.
Ms Nola said CWA members were committed to their vision of a safe and supported community and would continue to be "purposeful, tenacious and courageous" in everything they did.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.