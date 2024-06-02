Stock & Land

Kangaroo Island farmers remain upbeat despite driest start in two decades

QM
By Quinton McCallum
June 2 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carly Bussenschutt was trail feeding grain to sheep near Parndana last week. Picture by Quinton McCallum
Carly Bussenschutt was trail feeding grain to sheep near Parndana last week. Picture by Quinton McCallum

Hand feeding sheep and cattle is beginning to feel like "groundhog day" for Kangaroo Island farmers who have had their driest start to a season in two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.