Stock & Land
Home/Property

Lush grazing property for sale in Gippsland complete with motocross track

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There's a big price tag on this highly productive grazing farm in lush West Gippsland. Pictures from Hockingstuart.
There's a big price tag on this highly productive grazing farm in lush West Gippsland. Pictures from Hockingstuart.

A premier stud cattle grazing property near Warragul has been listed for sale at $5.95 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.