Dohnes are set to be the star of the upcoming Australian Sheep & Wool Show

The dual-purpose Dohne Merino sheep is the feature breed at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, with about 100 entries expected from studs across NSW, South Australia and Victoria.
According to Australian Dohne Breeders' Association president Greg Hall from the Ulooloo stud, Hallett, SA, the association is looking forward to being the feature breed at the ASWS.
"It's the opportunity to get everyone together, there are Dohne breeders throughout Australia, and showcase the breed at what is probably the biggest sheep show in the southern hemisphere, if not the the world," Mr Hall said.
"We are working closely with the ASWS organisers to create a strong presence for the Dohne breed with several special events planned as part of the celebrations.
"It's an honour to have the opportunity."
The Dohne Merino was established in South Africa in 1939 with an initial cross between a Peppin Merino and the German Mutton Merino.
This was a 'one-off' cross and progeny were interbred and carefully selected, under strict scientific procedures to refine their characteristics, for high fertility, mothering ability, fast lamb growth rates and the production of quality Merino wool.
The breed was introduced to Australia in 1998 with the Australian Dohne Breeders' Association formed in 2000.
"The Dohne is a true dual-purpose sheep, it always has been and that's where we want to stay," Mr Hall said.
"The high conception rates and number of lambs weaned has always been an advantage of the Dohnes compared with the traditional Merino.
"During the past 20 years breeders have been able to improve wool quality significantly, with most Dohne Merino flocks averaging between 17-20 micron with a very-high comfort factor, often measuring 100 per cent.
"The growth rates and higher-yielding carcases of Dohne lambs has also made them very popular with feedlotters, with daily weight gains of up to 450 grams being achieved."
Mr Hall said Dohne breeders were involved in a range of research to fast-track the progress of their flocks, including full pedigree testing and detailed performance recording combined with rigorous subjective classing to maintain breed standards.
Studs across Australia are also testing their genetics in an innovative sire evaluation trial being run at Coonong Station, Urana, NSW, which is collecting extensive data on ewe reproduction and meat eating quality, along with wool, growth and visual trait assessments.
"Dohne breeders as a whole are very focused on pushing the performance of our breed as far as we can," Mr Hall said.
"The Dohne is the only sheep breed in Australia that requires studs to record and use full pedigree and performance records and this has enabled breeders to make more-informed selection decisions.
"As a result, we are seeing more consistency in the traits coming through."
Mr Hall said the association was also holding a special dinner on Saturday during the ASWS, and welcomed all founding and current Dohne breeders and sponsors.
He said the Australian Dohne Breeders' Association would like to thank their sponsors at the ASWS including Elders, Shearwell, Sapien Technology, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Riverina Wool Testers, Ethical Outback Wool, Quality Wool, Central West Genetics and Fox & Lillie Rural.
