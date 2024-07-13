Stock & Land
Dohnes are set to be the star of the upcoming Australian Sheep & Wool Show

By Kylie Nicholls
July 14 2024 - 7:00am
Liz and Greg Hall, who is Australian Dohne Breeders' Association president, are looking forward to being the feature breed in Bendigo. Picture supplied
The dual-purpose Dohne Merino sheep is the feature breed at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, with about 100 entries expected from studs across NSW, South Australia and Victoria.

