Hepburn Shire planner defends agricultural land rezoning proposal

The top planner at a central highland shire has defended a proposal to rezone prime agricultural land on the edge of Daylesford.
Hepburn Shire has been accused of a contradictory position on seeking to protect prime agricultural land while proposing the rezoning of 14 hectares of land on East Street.
But the shire's Executive Development manager Ron Torres said inn Daylesford 90 per cent of future housing needs could be accommodated within the current township
"However, there is a need, over the next few decades and beyond, to expand slightly to accommodate that greater pressure on Hepburn Springs," Mr Torres said.
"We are talking about a 14ha parcel of land - we are protecting 108,000ha of agricultural land, with more robust policies, improved and stricter controls.
"I am not trying to downplay this, but in terms of the maths, it's 0.12pc of agricultural land that we are talking about."
Estimates put Victoria's population at 10.3 million, by 2051 and Mr Torres said "we are not not setting up population growth, we are responding to it".
The proposed rezoning "does not kick anyone off their land," he said.
"The current owners may wish to continue farming for the next 10 years - what our rezoning does is identify, should circumstances change over the next 10-30 years, is where the opportunity is for minor expansion for the township."
There was also a draft proposal for a minor expansion east of the Farmers Arms Hotel, at the top of East Street, he said.
"Many of the other potential areas we have looked at are affected by the steepness of the land, bushfire risk or potential flooding," he said.
Mr Torres said the council's "key" planning document was the rural and agricultural strategy, which aimed to protect farmland.
"As a result of that we are looking at directing most of our population growth into townships, where the services and facilities are," he said.
Mr Torres agreed that there were anomalies in the approval of farm plans, used to justify building a house.
It's an issue also raised by Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance president and Eganstown pastured-pig farmer Tammi Jonas.
"We could put in three more dwellings on this 28.5 hectares because we clearly are productively farming it," Ms Jonas said.
"If you can't demonstrate that, you shouldn't get a house - I don't know why it's not illegal?"
She agreed it appeared to be a "loophole" that was being exploited.
Mr Torres said the proposed laws would strengthen planning rules by increasing the size of the block required for a housing permit, and through enforcement.
"I can't change the past but certainly acknowledge this has been a greater risk to our productive farmland than anything I have seen," he said
In a submission to the parliamentary inquiry into the impacts of urban sprawl on Victoria's food bowl, the council said determining the legitimacy of "an associated agricultural use" was "the most difficult aspect of the approval process for rural dwellings.
"This difficulty extends to council planners who sometimes find it difficult to assess the legitimacy of a proposed agricultural enterprise, or when they do sense an illegitimate use, lack the backing to refuse the application.
"The diversity of agricultural enterprises in Hepburn means that the complexity and difficulty of assessing legitimacy has increased."
The draft guidelines propose to increase the minimum lot size required for a permit to construct a dwelling in the Farm Zone to 80ha.
"We are making the bar for getting dwellings a little bit stronger - we are not prohibiting housing, we are required people to demonstrate, through a planning application, it is actually legitimate," Mr Torres said.
In the submission, Hepburn Shire chief executive Brad Thomas said the local authority had an increasing number of food producers and processors operating at a small scale.
"Agriculture Victoria estimates that premium producers account for at least 16 per cent ($156 million) of agricultural production in the Central Highlands and up to 25pc ($251 million), depending on farming practices," he said.
"Agriculture is in the top five Hepburn industries by output and employment and includes production of potatoes, meat, flowers, wool and grains."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.