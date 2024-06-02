Do you know a sheep producer worth spotlighting in our national awards?

Nominations have just opened for the 2024 Lambition Awards.
The awards, facilitated by ACMI Agri, the publisher of this masthead, provide producers and industry experts an opportunity to nominate individuals who have benefited the Australian sheep industry.
The three awards will acknowledge champion stud and commercial breeders who are pushing production boundaries to sustain Australia's reputation as the world's best.
They will celebrate the highly-professional, innovative and sustainable approach of Australia's producers, showcasing their passion and raising the profile of the important role they play in the global supply chain.
The three awards include the Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year, the Farmers Finance Woolgrower of the Year and the Boehringer Industry Innovator.
You can either nominate yourself or your peer, with multiple entries welcome.
Each award comes with a $1000 cash prize.
The awards will be presented at the Sponsors and Breeders Cocktail Party on the Friday night of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Full details on each of the awards are below, and you can scroll down to complete a nomination.
