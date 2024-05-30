Google Maps says it's fixed a glitch sending drivers down a private driveway

Google Maps says its fixed a glitch, which saw drivers being diverted down a dairy farm driveway at Yandoit, Victoria.
Dairy farmer Robert Morrison said Google Maps had mistakenly marked his property driveway, on the Yandoit Township Road, which turns into High Street, as providing a short-cut to Yandoit..
"We use multiple sources to accurately model the real world, including third party data, user contributions, along with Street View and satellite imagery," a Google Maps spokesperson said.
"When there are inaccuracies, we work to fix them as quickly as possible.
"We can confirm we have fixed this issue.
"If people see an issue on the Map, they can let us know via the Report a Problem button."
Mr Morrison described it as "an excellent outcome".
"I took this issue off to the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) and everybody else I knew, but they just threw their hands up and said 'put up more signs," he said.
"But I said, they don't read the ones that are there."
He said he was very concerned about biosecurity.
"Hopefully this will bring about some resolution for other farmers who are facing the same problems - I know its not just me, I hear other farmers have had similar issues," he said.
"This could really blow up in Google's face.
"If they don't sharpen up their act and make it more accessible and easier for the average person to be able to contact them and make this happen, they are going to be implicated in potential outbreaks of foot and mouth, or other diseases.
"It's a huge relief - because you feel so powerless, in the face of these tech giants - you are only one little person and what hope have you got?"
Farmers were responsible for biosecurity on their own properties, he said, but there appeared to be little support from authorities.
In April, this year, Google Maps was reported as rerouting Queensland drivers onto flooded roads.
Concerns about Google Maps providing the wrong directions came in from several states, including Tasmania and NSW.
MidWest Meats, Colac, said on Stock & Land's Facebook page they were having similar problems.
In wishing Mr Morrison "best of luck with your cause," MidWest's Sara Cashman said they were experiencing similar problems with a road bordering their Biregurra farm.
"Google maps sends drivers down Conns Lane in Birregurra to get to the Great Ocean Road," Ms Cashman said in MidWest's post.
"So it is super busy, yet it's a one-lane, narrow bridge roadway that has a giveaway sign instead of a stop sign.
"Lots of near misses every day until last week there was a fatality, but still no change."
She said the problem seemed to get worse, since COVID-19.
International visitors were using Google Maps to find the best way to get to the Great Ocean Road and it was throwing up Conns Lane as a good route.
Conns Lane runs between the Princes Highway and Cape Otway Road.
"People are trying to get to Apollo Bay and Lorne, and there is a Give Way, not a Stop sign, at the end of Conns Lane," she said.
"I've spoken to the police, and they are well aware of it.
"It's really a road only for people that know it and locals - you'd think the name, Conns Lane, would be a giveaway."
