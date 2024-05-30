Stock & Land
Google Maps says it's fixed a glitch sending drivers down a private driveway

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 11:30am
Yandoit dairy farmer Robert Morrison says he's pleased Google Maps has fixed an issue, which saw drivers diverted down the main entrance to his property.
Yandoit dairy farmer Robert Morrison says he's pleased Google Maps has fixed an issue, which saw drivers diverted down the main entrance to his property. Picture by Andrew Miller and Google Maps

Google Maps says its fixed a glitch, which saw drivers being diverted down a dairy farm driveway at Yandoit, Victoria.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

