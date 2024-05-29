Stock & Land

BOM guarantees rain, wind gusts up to 90kmh in severe weather warning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 30 2024 - 8:53am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOM guarantees rain, wind gusts up to 90kmh in severe weather warning
BOM guarantees rain, wind gusts up to 90kmh in severe weather warning

A severe weather warning was issued this morning for elevated parts of Victoria, including the Grampians and the Otway Ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.