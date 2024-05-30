Stock & Land
Sheep monitoring has found a low incidence of disease in Australian flock

May 31 2024 - 7:00am
Sheep monitored in all Australian states in 2022-23 were found to have a very-low incidence of disease. Picture by Barry Murphy
A recent survey of livestock health found there was a very-low incidence of disease in sheep between 2022-23.

