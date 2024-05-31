The safety checklist that's helping woolgrowers retain wool-handling staff

Launched in 2020, SafeSheds is now being used across the country by many woolgrowers and shearing contractors to help them assess the safety and conditions of their shearing sheds.
The best-practice guide and safety checklists enable the woolgrower to create a program to rectify any safety hazards, improve working conditions and comply with modern workplace standards.
"The shearing industry is one of the most-physically-demanding occupations out there," Australian Wool Innovation woolgrower services general manager Stephen Feighan said.
"As an industry we need to do as much as possible to reduce the risk of injuries and accidents occurring in shearing sheds.
"As well as covering the safety of the shearing shed and machinery, SafeSheds also encompasses work practices, working conditions and staff amenities.
"With so many alternative career options available to young people in Australia, it is vital that the wool industry ensures that working conditions in shearing sheds are as professional as possible to attract and retain wool-harvesting staff."
Mr Feighan said woolgrowers could play their part by, for instance, having their sheep properly curfewed and presented for shearing, providing safe working conditions for wool-harvesting staff, and also providing a modern and professional work environment with amenities that woolgrowers would expect.
"Not only is SafeSheds helping to increase entry, retention and longevity of staff, but it also helps improve industry productivity and profitability," he said.
By planning and documenting the improvements and steps to control risks in the shed, woolgrowers are able to provide direct evidence of efforts in managing safety as required by relevant state workplace health and safety legislation.
SafeSheds is a self-assessment guide and not a formal audit or compulsory standard.
It has been created to provide shearing shed operators with an understanding of the risks and options to control risks wherever possible.
Mr Feighan said ideally, woolgrowers should go through all five modules and the full assessment checklist at least once a year, preferably early in the off season as this would allow as much time as possible to make any changes and improvements before the next shearing.
SafeSheds is available as an 80-page booklet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.