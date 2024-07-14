Stock & Land
Bendigo is set to host the nation's biggest sheep show this weekend

By Raelee Tuckerman
July 15 2024 - 6:00am
The Australian Sheep & Wool Show will be held at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds in Bendigo from July 19-21. Picture by Ruby Canning
Onwards and upwards is the theme for the 2024 Australian Sheep & Wool Show, which captures the camaraderie and community spirit of an agricultural sector that is constantly adapting to meet changing market conditions.

