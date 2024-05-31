Yea hosts 4000-head store cattle sale as agents, vendors abandon Pakenham

A major move by several prominent Victorian stock agents and cattle breeders to switch saleyards ahead of Pakenham's imminent closure has contributed to a mega yarding at Yea.
Elders yarded 4064 cattle at the Yea saleyards on Friday, May 31, with close to 50 per cent of the yarding made up of cattle that would have previously gone under the hammer at Pakenham.
Several feature consignments from the Yarra Valley and Gippsland headlined the sale, with cattle trucked from as far as Dargo and Caldermeade for the last autumn store sale.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said feedlot buyers dominated the market.
"The yarding consisted of an absolutely magnificent run of heavy Angus feeder steers from 380-620 kilograms," he said.
"The 400-500kg steers of those have made 370-390 cents a kilogram in places, with all the feedlots active; TFI, Mort & Co, Rangers Valley and JBS.
"Then it went onto a run of really good spring-drop weaners and the heavier ones of those have made 360-400c/kg for (cattle weighing) 300-330kg."
Mr Quinlan said grown heifers weighing 360-420kg made from 320-330c/kg, while the best end of the weaner heifers made from 300-330c/kg.
Cattle from two agencies, Elders Pakenham and Elders Delaney Livestock & Property, which historically have sold cattle at Pakenham's saleyards, consigned just under 2000 cattle to the sale.
Elders agent Carlo Taranto, Melbourne, said it was his first time selling cattle at Yea on behalf of several clients, including Eyton on Yarra, Healesville, and Penbro Estate, Glenburn.
In the past Mr Taranto has sold his clients' cattle through the Pakenham saleyards, which is due to close on June 30.
"It was an outstanding result and it just proves if you get the right cattle, put them in the one centre and present them right, then the right buyers will come and the market will reflect that," he said.
"It's a great centre and I look forward to spending more time here to be honest."
Among the notable buyers was commission buyer Andrew Lowe, Wagga Wagga, NSW, who bought more than 500 cattle for backgrounders in northern and southern NSW.
Melbourne-based commission buyer Campbell Ross bought 200 steers for Australian Meat Group, Dandenong, and a backgrounder at Moree, NSW.
Feedlots Australian Food & Agriculture and JBS-owned J & F Feedlot bought 70 Angus steers, respectively, while agent Reiley Murtagh, Corcoran Parker, bought 62 steers for a Wangaratta feedlot.
Don Valley agent Chris Stanley bought 152 steers for Rangers Valley's feedlot at Glen Innes, NSW, while commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW bought 370 heifers for backgrounders in the Riverina and far west NSW.
It took agents under an hour to 130 pens of steers, with the yarding made up mostly of Angus cattle in large consignments of 40-65 head.
Many graziers reported varied rainfall totals in the 24 hours leading up to the sale, with one vendor in western Victoria recording 62 millimetres of rain, while others in the Yarra Valley reported falls of between 5-25mm.
The sale started with three pens of Angus steers consigned by Murrindindi Station, Murrindindi, August and September 2021-drop, with 30, 651kg, steers knocked down for $2230 a head or 341c/kg to Mr Ross.
Thirty-two, 617kg, steers made $2110 or 341c/kg, and 25, 590kg, steers made $2080 or 352c/kg.
Murrindindi Station sold 340 mixed-sex Angus cattle, including a pen of 16, 415kg, steers for $1710 or 412c/kg to agency Everitt Seeley & Bennetts, Koo Wee Rup.
The operation also sold 22, 368kg, heifers for $1220 or 331c/kg, and 25, 347kg, heifers for $1070 or 308c/kg.
DH Collins Farms, Willow Grove, sold 18 Angus, 24-26 months, steers for $2010 or 344c/kg to agency Corcoran Parker, 18 Angus, 574kg, steers for $2020 or 351c/kg to AFA, and 18, 526kg, steers for $1950 or 370c/kg to Thomas Foods International, another major buyer at the sale.
Merrijig Ridge, Mansfield, sold 22 Angus, March and April 2022-drop, 589kg, steers for $2020 or 342c/kg, 37 Angus, 561kg, steers for $2000 or 356c/kg, and 22, 531kg, steers for $1970 or 370c/kg.
D Ridd, Whanregarwen, sold 16 Angus, August and September 2022-drop, 528kg, steers for $1900 or 376c/kg to AFA, and 16, 502kg, steers for $1890 or 376c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
Balmoral Park Angus, Caithness, Ghin Ghin, sold 54 Angus, August and September 2022-drop, 504kg steers for $1890 or 375c/kg to TFI.
Eyton on Yarra, Heaesville, sold 168 mixed-sex cattle, February and March 2023-drop, including 20, 502kg, steers for $1910 or 380c/kg.
The next three pens 114 cattle ranged from 481-433kg and sold to a top price of 390c/kg or $1860, knocked down to Rangers Valley Feedlot.
Eyton on Yarra manager Merv Steer, who received 14mm of rain overnight in the lead up to the sale, said it was the first time he had sold cattle at Yea.
"Last year at Pakenham our top pen made $1710 and our steers weighed 440kg, so I'm very pleased with this result," he said.
Eyton on Yarra also sold 15 Angus, 383kg, heifers for $1300 or 339c/kg to Mr Brown, and 19, 358kg, heifers for $1160 or 324c/kg.
Jones Farms, Hastings, sold 65 Angus steers, 14-16 months, including 16, 527kg, steers for $1800 or 341c/kg to TFI, and 18, 462kg, steers for $1760 or 380c/kg.
Hopkins River Pastoral Co, Moolboola, Pomborneit, sold 213 Angus steers, June and July 2023-drop, after receiving 62mm of rain in three hours the night before the sale.
The consignment included 78 Angus, 435kg, steers for $1640 or 377c/kg, and 60 Angus, 403kg, steers for $1480 or 367c/kg, with both pens knocked down to TFI.
Larnoo Agriculture, Yea, sold 90 Angus steers and 40 heifers, including 66, August and September 2023-drop, 382kg, steers for $1440 or 382c/kg to a client via Elders Yea.
The same vendor also sold the first two pens of heifers with 24 Angus, 20 months, 446kg, heifers knocked down for $1450 or 325c/kg, and 16, 405kg, sold for $1340 or 330c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Mr Ross.
Hugh Middleton, Trafalgar, sold 188 mixed-sex Angus cattle after receiving 2mm of rain the night before the sale, including 20 August and September 2023-drop, 380kg, steers for $1400 or 368c/kg.
Mr Middleton also sold 26, 340kg steers for $1300 or 382c/kg, plus 18, 383kg, heifers for $1280 or 334c/kg, and 21, 337kg heifers for $1050 or 311c/kg.
The Clements family of Cremona Park, Caldermeade, sold 190 Angus mixed-sex calves, August and September 2023-drop, including 22, 345kg, steers for $1310 or 379c/kg to Mr Ross, and 20, 312kg, heifers for $1000 or 320c/kg.
Maccallum Livestock, Winton, King Island, sold 105 Angus steers, including 40, 18 months, 361kg, steers for $1360 or 376c/kg, and 40, 328kg, steers for $1210 or 368c/kg.
Penbro Estate, Glenburn, sold 164 Angus steers, August and September 2023-drop, including a pen of 44, 352kg, for $1360 or 386c/kg, and 62, 334kg, steers for $1280 or 383c/kg.
Carrington Park, Moyhu, sold 22 Angus, August and September 2023-drop, 369kg, steers for $1420 or 384c/kg to a client via Elders Bendigo.
Several pens of Hereford steers were also sold, including MW Sweeny & CH Bila, Dargo, who sold 25 Hereford, 10-12 months, 283kg, steers for $1050 or 371c/kg, and 25, 255kg, steers for $890 or 349c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae.
