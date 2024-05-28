Stock & Land
Farmer fury over fire service levy hike as CFA left 'slowly dying'

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
Angus and David Troup, Raglan, said a hike in the fire service levy came at a bad time and still left the Country Fire Authority (CFA) under-resourced. Picture by Barry Murphy
Farmers have been left frustrated upon learning of a hike in their fire service levy.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

