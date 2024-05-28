How Barton Station increased stocking rates by 60 per cent while reducing emissions

Paraway Pastoral's Barton Station, Moyston, has increased its stocking rates by 60 per cent, all while working to reduce its carbon emissions.
The move has come about through adopting an improved pasture program and focusing on efficiencies, according to station manager Robert Cooper.
Barton Station, one of Paraway's suite of properties across the east coast, held more than 25,000 sheep and nearly 3000 cows on 8200 hectares.
The station came under Paraway's ownership in 2018 and has driven on its production since then.
Mr Cooper detailed the farm's performance at the company's recent 'Net Zero: Better for Business' field day in Moyston last week.
A series of speakers, including sheep, climate, consumer and industry experts, explained how reducing the farm's carbon emissions and improving production have gone hand in hand.
There were 7 full time employees on the farm and contract workers where required.
"We've common problems and common goals with all other producers," Mr Cooper said.
Once Paraway Pastoral took over the property, there was an emphasis on improving soil quality, feed growth and breeding.
Mr Cooper said the new pasture management aim was to grow as much feed as possible and utilise that feed.
He said this pasture program was the "single largest expense in the budget".
"It has led to a 60pc increase in stocking rates in the last five years alone," he explained.
"To help facilitate this, we've built a containment area of holding paddocks where sheep and cattle are held during a dry autumn.
"This system is fully stocked now allowing whatever rainfall we do receive to grow as much of the lambing platform this year as possible."
Lucerne was first grown on the farm in 2014 and Mr Cooper continued this with the crop used to extend the grazing season and take advantage of any summer rain.
"Excess pasture is cut for silage in October and pitted which means it forms the basis of the containment feeding with the extra protein coming in the form of barley or beans, added as required to the ration," he said.
The Paraway team had really upped the ante on lamb production and Mr Cooper suggested efficiency gains were down to a short joining, early weaning, and better management of ewe condition score.
He said all of this resulted in a lower carbon footprint for the sheep managed.
"These practices and related feed budgeting have resulted in better condition scoring for our ewes going into summer," he said.
"This is translated into less supplementary feeding and better scanning results."
The flock moved from a 35 day joining and 65 day weaning to a 17 day joining and 42 day weaning.
This, he explained, meant the first ewe that lambed went from having lambs at foot for 100 days to 59 days.
"If we assume both lambings started on the same day, that's 41 days post weaning in the peak of spring for the ewe to put condition back on without feeding her lambs," he said.
"And we can prioritise feed for the weaned lambs."
On the cattle side of the business, there had also been a major focus on tightening calving and weaning.
The 2900 head self-replacing Angus cow herd had a 12 week joining.
The 2024 scan results saw 95pc of cows in calf with 73pc due in the first six weeks.
Heifers were joined to Wagyu bulls for nine weeks with 83pc scanned in calf and 60pc in the first six weeks.
All fetuses were aged and cows and heifers were split into early, middle and late due.
Mr Cooper said this allowed better feed management and gave him options in a poor season for offloading stock or arranging agistment.
After calving in spring, the cows were weaned in February and March with weaners fed silage and cracked grain in containment areas.
Angus steers were brought to 300kg before they were sold to another Paraway Pastoral property and the Wagyu cross calves were brought to 250kg.
Mr Cooper said there had also been a strategy to reduce paddock sizes, from 30ha to 60ha with subsequent tree plantations providing shelter and carbon sequestration.
He said this decreased the pasture cycle and enabled better regrowth and easier stock management.
"Continuing to address soil fertility issues has been very important in increasing the amount of dry matter grown which has led to an increase in carrying capacity," he said.
"Cows have been able to eat the bulk of the carry over spring feed in summer to open up the pasture sward and allow an increased clover germination in the spring.
"Rotational grazing large mobs of weaned ewes from late August has benefited pasture and growth rates and increased weight gain in the ewe flock."
In 2023, Paraway gave Barton Station a series of carbon emissions reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) climate targets.
Paraway natural capital manager Paul McDougall said the farm could reduce its emissions by 30pc come 2030, given the new farm efficiencies.
