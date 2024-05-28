Stock & Land
Apollo Bay cattle boats hearing heading back to court, next month

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:17am, first published May 28 2024 - 4:00pm
The Matthew Flinders IV, one of two Bass Strait Freight (BSF) vessels banned from entering Apollo Bay. Picture supplied by BSF.
A court hearing into using Apollo Bay port, on Victoria's Great Ocean Road to transport cattle from the Bass Strait islands to Victoria has been postponed until June.

