Apollo Bay cattle boats hearing heading back to court, next month

A court hearing into using Apollo Bay port, on Victoria's Great Ocean Road to transport cattle from the Bass Strait islands to Victoria has been postponed until June.
Bass Strait Freight (BSF) managing director David Harris said the case was due to be heard in late May, but the court process had been delayed by Colac Otway shire council not releasing safety and environmental reasons for banning the company's ships.
BSF, based in Bridport, Tasmania, proposed shipping 3000 head of cattle from King Island, to a South Australian feedlot.
But Apollo Bay harbour master Fiona Waddington denied entry to BSF's two vessels, Matthew Flinders III (MFIII) and Matthew Flinders IV (MFIV).
Mr Harris said BSF was provided a draft report from the shire's independent structural engineers but it was based on incorrect information, provided by council.
"We responded to the draft report in detail and said that before they ran their risk review process, the engineer's report needed to be finalised so that it dealt with facts and solutions, rather than perceptions and bias against using the port for what it's being maintained for," he said.
BSF sought an injunction against the council seeking to overturn the decision to ban the two ships, but the court ruled against it
Mr Harris said the matter was being brought back to court, but had now been delayed until June, as a judge could not be found for the May hearing.
It came as BSF sought to assist charity the Need for Feed ship fodder and hay to King Island through Apollo Bay.
"Every time one of our vessels has to steam past Apollo Bay to go to Port Welshpool to unload freight and livestock, it costs someone about $30,000," Mr Harris said.
"We have delivered 1900 head (of cattle) into Welshpool from Flinders Island to be put onto feed in the north.
"There was no environmental damage, no unspecified or unidentified marine risks and no community backlash."
Mr Harris described as "nonsense" council claims the turning bay at the port wasn't big enough.
"We have safely used a turning basin at Bridport that is half the size of what's available at Apollo Bay for nearly 30 years," he said
"Our independent advice is the turning basin meets international standards.
"There are plenty of commonly used methods of mitigating berthing risks due to tight manoeuvring room used in ports every day."
He also disputed the council claims there was not enough water at Apollo Bay to safely permit the two ships to enter the port.
"Our vessels draft is two thirds the depth that the bigger fishing trawlers need that use the harbour regularly," he said.
"Council have based their assumptions on the Lowest Astronomical Tide (LAT).
"Why would you go in there at the lowest tide in history?"
Council also had a full-time dredge on site to maintain harbour depth at three metres LAT, on top of a 1.8 metre tide.
"If council's parameters were used in the Panama and Suez canal, global shipping would have to be shut down," Mr Harris said.
He said at the end of June the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority (GORCAPA) would take control of the port and would be joined to the legal action.
He said BSF had never been adequately told why the ships were banned.
"It's like being fined for speeding, but not knowing where, when, what the speed limit was, or how fast you were going," he said.
GORCAPA has been contacted for comment while the council declined to respond.
