Scholarships open for young Victorian farmers looking to upskill and invest

Scholarships worth up to $10,000 will be made available to Victoria's next crop of young farmers to help them gain new skills in the agriculture sector.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence launched the 2024 Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarship Program on Tuesday, encouraging the next generation of farmers to apply.
The program offers scholarships of up to $10,000 with each recipient reimbursed up to $5,000 to support their training and study, and up to $5,000 to invest in putting their new skills into practice.
Successful applicants can receive training to build their knowledge and expertise in areas such as irrigation, agronomy, conservation and land management, as well as core business skills in areas including accounting, human resources and marketing.
Once they have completed their studies, applicants can invest in modern technology and equipment, on-farm strategies and planning, and their own professional development to kickstart their career as a farmer.
Since 2015, the program has supported 117 young farmers from a range of agriculture industries.
Wimmera woolgrower Megan Cooper used her scholarship to complete a remote pilot licence training and a wool classing certificate.
Ms Cooper also invested in infrastructure to improve her stockyards.
Western Victorian farmer Albert Nunn, a mixed beef, sheep and grain farmer, used the program to complete a diploma of agriculture through South-West TAFE and then invested in a portable sheep handler.
"The Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarship Program has already helped more than 100 young farmers better prepare for their future career in agriculture," Ms Spence said.
"We understand the vital role our young farmers will play in ensuring our agricultural sector remains strong, innovative and sustainable for many years to come, and we will back them to reach their full potential."
Applications are open to farmers aged between 18 and 35 who have been working in farm businesses for at least three days a week for the past three months, with at least two years total experience on-farm.
Applications will close on 17 June.
For more, visit vic.gov.au/youngfarmers.
