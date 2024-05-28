Central Highlands shire's 'contradiction' on agricultural land protection

Farmers in the Daylesford area say there are serious inconsistencies in the local council's commitment to protecting agricultural land.
Hepburn Shire council is currently seeking feedback on the draft structure plans for its five main towns, as well as rural and agricultural land, outside the main population centres.
Ned Powell, whose family farms a parcel of agricultural land in East Street, Daylesford, said the council wanted to rezone 14 hectares of the 42 hectare block for residential and industrial development.
"My aunties family is farming at the moment," he said.
"They use it for grazing sheep, they have put in cereal crops for pastures and they get a bit of silage and hay off it," Mr Powell said.
"It's been used for various other things in the past, my great uncle used to do potatoes here, it's had cattle on it, it's grown wheat - it's land where you could just about produce anything.
"Being close to town, with good soil, it potentially provides food security for the town."
A state parliamentary inquiry has recently suggested small producers could help secure Victoria's food supply.
Mr Powell said he felt council had hired consultants to look at where the available land for growth was.
"In their assessments, I suppose, they have used subjective weightings so they have ruled out some of the other alternatives, such as some of the more difficult or hilly terrain, within the urban growth boundary."
Mr Powell said it appeared council had chosen an easy option in proposing to rezone the land.
He said council had told residents it had identified 380 vacant lots, within the town boundary.
"That provides sufficient growth capacity, for the next 15-20 years and satisfies their obligations to the state government - which requires planning for 15 years of future growth, so this farm would be surplus to that.
"If that's the case, just take it out of the plan."
Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance president Tammi Jonas, who has a pig farm at Eganstown, said it was a "weird" decision.
"The conflict in there is very obvious to everybody, except the council - we know that creep means," she said.
"It's 14ha this time, but what about the next time?"
She said much valuable farming land had been lost on Melbourne's outskirts, although the government has recently claimed the city's urban growth boundary would now be protected.
Ms Jonas said there was an obvious contradiction between the town plans and the one for rural and agricultural land, she said.
he said she was also concerned about the the proposal to require a planning permit for a house in the farming zone on lots below 40 and 80ha.
"That's something that would protect agricultural land but assessments for applications for a house on 40ha are not robust enough," she said.
"You have a lot of bogus farm plans put in by unscrupulous planners, who know what they are doing and don't actually farm.
"If you can't demonstrate you are farming the land, you shouldn't get a house."
East Street resident Vasko Drogriski said he, and his friends, had "spent days" looking at structure plans, rural strategies, expert reports and past town planning reviews, he couldn't find any solid evidence as to the reason for the proposal.
"Having spent some hours looking through aerial maps of inner town boundary vacant land, and house sites, there is undoubtedly much more potential for housing provision within existing town borders.
"I think it's an easy target - it's close to the town, it's sewered, there are new water mains that went through a few weeks ago."
He said the decision had long term consequences.
He said planners had claimed it would stop people looking for "lifestyle" housing coming to Daylesford.
"I think that's false, they are not the same sort of people who would do that - they would not be the ones who would come into a suburban allotment."
He said agricultural land on Smith Street entrance to Daylesford was lost last year, after being rezoned to residential "without much thinking" 30 years ago.
"It's now a subdivision," he said.
Hepburn Shire has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.