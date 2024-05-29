Kelpies, Herefords and autumn colours: a view from readers and their paddocks

Victorian farmers have captured a final glimpse of autumn colours on the eve of a change in seasons.
Geraldine Fasso, Mia Mia, captured the red and orange leaves on her deciduous trees in central Victoria, days out from the start of winter.
In East Gippsland, Hannah Perkins captured a photo of her family's Kelpies Molly, Roy, Prim, Meg, Gem and Zoe at Bairnsdale.
Ms Perkins works at an ag store and dairy and takes photos of her working dogs regularly, sharing them on social media account The Kelpie Clan on Instagram.
She started the account while she was in her latter years of high school and has carried on the tradition since entering the workforce.
Meanwhile, western district graziers Bill and Kathy Lambert snapped a photo of one of their Hereford cows with a half at foot during a one-degree morning at Paschendale.
