Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Yandoit farmer tells Google Maps directions are sending him round the bend

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 28 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central highlands dairy farmer Robert Morrison says he's increasingly frustrated by misleading satellite navigation directions, which are leading drivers wanting to go to a local hamlet up his private driveway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.