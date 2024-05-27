Stock & Land

Keep a lookout for prized 1969 Holden stolen in regional Victoria

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A HK Holden under restoration similar to this was stolen. Pictures from Victoria Police.
A HK Holden under restoration similar to this was stolen. Pictures from Victoria Police.

A much loved 1969 Holden undergoing restoration has been stolen from a home in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.