Keep a lookout for prized 1969 Holden stolen in regional Victoria

A much loved 1969 Holden undergoing restoration has been stolen from a home in Ballarat.
Detectives are investigating the theft of the HK Holden Brougham "project car" which was among more than $400,000 worth of items stolen in a theft from a home in Redan.
Police say the theft happened sometime between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 21.
Detectives said the thief or thieves entered a shed at the property and stole the HK Holden with a white bonnet, a white boot, and a grey undercoat on both quarter panels.
"The victim, a 51-year-old man, was working on the car as a project, and it was not registered," Victoria Police said.
"The car ... did not have licence plates at the time."
The Holden Brougham is a large, luxury car produced by in Australia between July 1968 and 1971 based on the popular Holden Premier with a lengthened rear body.
It was estimated by its owner to be worth between $40,000 and $50,000.
As well as the car, tools and machinery, including a hydraulic wrench, two welders, four line borers, two bore welders, a chainsaw, a plasma cutter, and a generator were also stolen along with motorcycle gear, scuba gear and two gold detectors.
Police said a white van with a trailer was seen in the area about noon on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.
Investigators have released an image of the Holden and some of the tools in the hope that someone with information will come forward.
Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.