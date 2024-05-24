High rainfall grazing country fails to sell at auction

Two pieces of versatile land in the high rainfall south west of the state failed to sell at an online auction held today (Friday).
Bidding reached $5900 per acre for the smaller of the farm blocks on offer at Drumborg, near Portland.
The Carters Road piece of prime fattening country takes in 91ha (225 acres) to start at $5000 to reach $5900 at the auction's end.
Even though that would have realised $1,327,500 for the vendor, it had failed to reach the reserve and was passed in.
There were no bids for the larger of two Drumborg farms which was across 235ha (581 acres).
Both were offered by A1 Real Estate Solutions.
Average annual rainfall in the region is around 830mm.
The larger farm on Sinclair Settlement Road, Drumborg was said by agents to be a "brilliantly presented holding".
A versatile and well-established farming operation comprising prime fattening land comes has adjoining leasehold land available.
Almost half the farm is considered "late country", which means it provides green pasture until well into the summer.
The second smaller property, which attracted the bidding, is on Carters Road, Drumborg.
Agents say the property is attractive and was also well presented.
It has 10 paddocks and nine dams, together with a windmill bore and water troughs.
"This property could be considered somewhat drought-proof," agents said.
All boundary fencing has been replaced over the past 15 years and internal fences and gates are in excellent condition.
Plantations and native trees, together with a weed control program and warm spring country, this block is suited to breeding and/or fattening.
Almost half the pastures have been re-sown over the past three years followed by an annual fertiliser program.
It has a two-stand shearing shed which requires generator power for plant, together with a "serviceable" machinery shed and livestock yards, suited to cattle or sheep.
