Stock & Land
Home/Property
Watch

High rainfall grazing country fails to sell at auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Two pieces of versatile land in the high rainfall south west of the state failed to sell at an online auction held today (Friday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.