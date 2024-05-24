Yea spring-drop weaner steer prices push up to 400 cents a kilogram

Local and Gippsland agents, buying for restockers, were to the fore at the first of the two Yea spring-drop weaner sales, today.
Nutrien held its feature spring-drop weaner sale at the Yea saleyard complex, with agents yarding 3376 head of steers and heifers.
Elders will sell its feature weaners, next week, after the regular store sale a fortnight ago.
Significant drafts of steers were offered by vendors such as The Brilliant, Northwood, Black on Green, Ancona, Ballandry, Leonara and Barragunda.
Nutrien auctioneer Josh McDonald, Warrnambool, said the Gippsland buyers were particularly strong.
"A lot of the good steers, and heavier weighted steers, made up to 400 cents a kilogram and even all the way through, we saw around that 380-400c/kg mark, which is probably dearer than other sales have been," Mr McDonald said.
"Most the buyers came from Gippsland, with a few northern orders and locally - obviously cattle are going where the buyers have feed."
He said many areas were dry, or "patchy in places", such as around Yea.
"Given the season, the cattle presented really, really well and have sold accordingly," he said.
"There wasn't the weight we usually get at this sale, but I think, across the board, the cattle are still fresh - there were no plain type of cattle.
"It was a pretty even sort of yarding, the first lane were up around that 350-400kg for the first ten or twelve pens, from that point they were anywhere from 280-350kg."
He said store cattle were being brought forward, due to the seasonal conditions, and predicted a shortage of prime stock, particularly in the south.
"Given that, they will get dearer and the store sale prices will probably follow on," Mr McDonald said.
Barragunda manager Adrian Oliver, Mansfield, quoted the market as "firm", when compared with other markets, after his first pens of steers went under the hammer.
He estimated his steers were up to 20 kilograms lighter, due to seasonal conditions, which saw a "cool spring".
Chris Bennetts, Barjarg, was in the market for steers, he said he would grow out until December.
He said agents had presented "a very even line of cattle".
Among his purchases was a pen of 20, 289 kilogram, Cathedral Park Kelly-blood Angus steers, 9-10 months, for 387c/kg or $1120.
"I've got enough hay for now, at least," he said.
"The pasture won't grow until spring, so I'll keep them on hay, until the grass starts growing in August."
Bruce and Debra McCormack, Merrijig, brought down their annual draft.
"They are as good as you could have wanted from them," Mr McCormack said.
There wasn't "a lot of feed around," at the moment, he said.
Pyalong bullock fattener John Dynan said he picked up the first three pens, including two from Ron Harris, Nagambie, trading as RJH Maranoa, through Elders Yea.
"I've purchased his steers six years in seven, they make very good weight gains and secure strong carcase scores," he said.
"Ron is a keen student of genetics, hence the good results."
E&J Dalla, Ferguson, sold 15, 414kg, Te Mania and Merridale-blood Angus steers for 376c/kg or $1560 to Elders Yea.
Ron Harris, trading as RJH Maranoa sold 16, 400kg, Lawson and Te Mania-blood Angus steers, 12-13 months, for 375c/kg or $1490 and 15, 370kg, for 375c/kg or $1390 to Elders Yea.
lnverugie sold 20, 351kg, Landfall-blood Angus steers, eight-nine months, for 387c/kg or $1360 to Alex Scott & Staff.
Black & Green sold 45, 280kg Riga, Injemira and Riddellvue-blood Angus steers for 396c/kg or $1110 to Wagga Wagga, NSW, commission buyer Andrew Lowe.
Polloch sold 25, 316kg, Lawson and Banquet-blood Angus steers for 395c/kg or $1250.
Chartwell Farms sold 14, 333kg, Murdeduke-blood, Angus steers for 369c/kg or $1230 to Duncan Brown.
Willawong sold 25, 312kg Murdeduke-blood, Angus steers for 381c/kg or $1190.
Three Creeks Farm sold 21, 330kg, Connemara-blood, Angus steers for 384c/kg or $1270.
Barragunda Pastoral sold 25, 334kg, Barragunda-blood Angus steers for 383c/kg or $1280 to Albury, NSW, commission buyers Duncan Brown and 66, 297kg, steers for 387c/kg or $1150 .
Ballandry sold 25, 285kg Riddelvue and Reiland-blood Angus steers for 389c/kg or $1110 to Alex Scott & Staff and 25, 285kg Angus steers for 389c/kg or $1110 the same way.
The Brilliant sold 41, 282kg, Riddelvue and Dysart-blood steers, eight-nine months, for 390c/kg or $1100 to Alex Scott & Staff.
Northwood sold 52 Banquet and Riddelvue-blood Angus steers for 386c/kg or $1020 to Nutrien Yea.
In the heifers, M&K Cruise sold 11, 329kg, Adameluca-blood Angus females for 303c/kg or $1000.
