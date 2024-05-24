Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yea spring-drop weaner steer prices push up to 400 cents a kilogram

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local and Gippsland agents, buying for restockers, were to the fore at the first of the two Yea spring-drop weaner sales, today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.