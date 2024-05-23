Bow hunter caught stalking deer in a national park

Two men have faced court after being caught allegedly hunting deer in a national park near Echuca.
One of the men was armed with a hunting bow, according to Victoria's Game Management Authority.
The men from Waaia, near Numurkah, have faced the Echuca Magistrates' Court for illegally hunting deer in the Barmah National Park in April last year.
The men were ordered to pay a total of $600 in fines and were both placed on diversion programs.
GMA director of compliance and intelligence, Zac Powell, said the GMA was patrolling the park where illegal hunting had been reported.
"Authorised officers from the GMA and Parks Victoria conducted a joint investigation into two men who were detected illegally hunting," Mr Powell said.
"The men were in possession of a firearm and a hunting bow within the Barmah National Park," he said.
"GMA officers identified and interviewed the men who were charged with hunting in a prohibited area."
Hunting is not permitted at any time in the Barmah National Park.
"Thank you to the community members and hunters who report illegal hunting to the GMA. These reports help us to target high-risk areas and help keep the community safe."
Hunters and the public are urged to report illegal hunting to the GMA through its website or by calling 136 186. If an urgent response is required, call 000.
