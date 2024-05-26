Stock & Land
Beef or dairy? Take your pick on high rainfall South Gippsland farm

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
May 27 2024 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
This former dairy farm in South Gippsland was successfully converted to a beef grazing operation but could just as easily be converted back to dairy, agents suggest. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
A former dairy farm in South Gippsland has been offered for sale after being converted into a highly productive beef grazing enterprise.

