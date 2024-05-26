Beef or dairy? Take your pick on high rainfall South Gippsland farm

A former dairy farm in South Gippsland has been offered for sale after being converted into a highly productive beef grazing enterprise.
Arnum at Poowong, north of Korumburra, boasts an annual average rainfall of around the 1000mm mark.
The farm takes in 187 hectares (463 acres) of tightly held farming country located a short distance from Poowong, 10 minutes travel time from Korumburra and close by Drouin and Warragul.
Agents from Elders Real Estate have suggested a new buyer could also rebuild Arnum as a dairy operation.
"Arnum presents an exciting and rare opportunity to secure a quality farming property of scale in the tightly held and well renowned Poowong district," agents said.
"Arnum can easily be converted back to 'dairy' capable of milking around 350 cows or continue as a highly productive beef property."
Today's disused dairy still has its 8000 litre vat and agents said some of the milking plant is still intact.
The farm features well sheltered heavy carrying bluegum country.
There are three homes on the property, one with four bedrooms and two with three bedrooms, one of those has been renovated.
Arnum is said to have a good balance of gently undulating, undulating and some hill country.
The farm is said to be "well fenced" into 43 paddocks serviced by all-weather laneways.
Agents said there a large stands of native gums and trees strategically planted in gullies, creeks and shelter belts.
Pastures are said to be of high quality.
Water is secured from 10 main dams, springs, creeks and is underpinned by that high rainfall average.
Farm improvements include sundry shedding including a large shed said to be perfect for calving.
There is plenty of hay storage and a powered six-bay machinery shed with workshop.
There are steel heavy duty stockyards plus various other hay and machinery sheds.
"Arnum is a great opportunity to secure a quality high rainfall property in a well sought after and highly regarded farming district," agents said..
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate - Don Olden on 0417 805312 or Katrina Griggs on 0428 571083.
