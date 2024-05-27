Stock & Land
Young farmer to celebrate World Milk Day by milking 'a whole lot of cows'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 28 2024 - 3:27pm, first published 7:00am
Sarah Kelly runs what might be one of the closest dairy farms to Melbourne's central business district, with father Gerry. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Sixth-generation dairy farmer, Sarah Kelly, Skye - on Melbourne's suburban outskirts - helps operate what may be the closest dairy farm to the city's central business district.

