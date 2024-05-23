Work starts on new pumping station at Lake Fyans in the Wimmera

A new pump station is being built at Lake Fyans to extend Victoria's water grid and provide water security for the East Grampians region.
The man-made lake is one of the smallest of the water storages in the Grampians and currently supplies Ararat, Stawell, Great Western and 20 smaller towns..
It has a full supply level of 18,460 megalitres and is located near Hall's Gap.
Construction is underway on a new pump station in the first stage of a $85.2 million East Grampians Rural Water Supply project.
The project is designed to provide a reliable, secure supply of high-quality water year-round for rural farms and properties in East Grampians.
The project is jointly funded, with the Federal government, through the National Water Grid Fund, and Victorian government each contributing $32 million.
Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water and customer contributions from connecting landowners will contribute the remaining funds.
The project is expected to supply 1400 megalitres of reticulated non-drinking water to rural properties each year, provide about 600 rural businesses with the opportunity to access the reticulated water supply, cover an area of 200,000 hectares surrounding Ararat and boost agricultural production and support local economies and jobs.
The secure water is projected to benefit local farmers for cropping, sheep grazing and intensive viticulture.
Lake Fyans will become the main water source for the East Grampians pipeline.
The new pump station will be integrated with the existing pumps which provide water for local towns.
GWMW last year upgraded the power supply at Lake Fyans in preparation for the construction of the pump station.
The project is expected to be completed and operational by 2026.
