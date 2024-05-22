Stock & Land

Egg farm bird flu not deadly strain spreading globally

By William Ton
May 22 2024 - 3:00pm
Authorities are investigating an outbreak of bird flu at a Victorian egg farm (EPA PHOTO)
The strain of bird flu detected at a Victorian egg farm is not the deadly variant spreading worldwide, authorities have confirmed.

