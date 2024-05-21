Waratah® and Nutrien Ag Solutions® have fencing for the future of Australian agriculture top of mind

Sam Callanan from Nutrien Ag Solutions in Deniliquin says Waratah has spent more than 100 years developing fencing post technology to suit Australian conditions. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Nutrien Ag Solutions

With more than 300 years of experience between them, Waratah and Nutrien Ag Solutions are helping farmers take their fencing further.



They are working hard to make profitable, innovative fencing solutions available to producers.

Waratah celebrates 140 years of serving farmers this year, having created industry-defining Australian-made fencing solutions such as Longlife Blue® wire technology and the JiO® Star® Post, while Nutrien Ag Solutions has 180 years of experience in the Australian market.

One of Waratah's most iconic products is the JiO Star Post, which has been providing farmers with a strong and reliable fencing post solution for a decade.



Stronger and more ductile than other steel posts, with more attachment options, JiO technology is the culmination of 100 years of fencing post development, resulting in Waratah's best post.

"When planning out a fencing solution for producers I want to make sure that I am recommending a quality product that will offer substantial longevity under Australian farming conditions," Sam Callanan from Nutrien Ag Solutions Deniliquin said.

"Waratah has spent more than 100 years developing fencing post technology to suit Australian conditions, which gives me the confidence to recommend that producers use JiO Star Posts and their accessories as the foundation of a long-lasting fence."

Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry caters for most rural fencing needs. Picture supplied

The JiO post (and the MaxY) have evolved to meet the challenging conditions that modern fence building demands, and when used with Longlife Blue wire, and accessories you can experience the Waratah Fencing System difference.



The Waratah Fencing System is designed to save producers time and money over the life of their fence through easy installation and fewer maintenance requirements.

Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for most rural fencing needs from livestock containment to exclusion fencing.



Nutrien Ag Solutions and Waratah's teams of specialists are happy to extend their knowledge to help producers set up a suitable fencing system for their operation.

