'Heading towards Tassie': Heroic actions save racehorse swimming out to sea

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 18 2024 - 3:00pm
Jordyn Murphy saved racehorse Cleitus after he started swimming out to sea and behind the breakwater when he tripped on seaweed. Picture by Anthony Brady
When a Warrnambool racehorse took off hundreds of metres out into the open ocean this week, it was the "incredible" actions of stable hand Jordyn Murphy that saved his life.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

