McConnell's are selling their Taroon dairy farm after almost a century

Generations of the McConnell family have made their home on a highly productive farm near Warrnambool.
Secure in a rich dairying district, their Taroon farm enjoys high rainfall and rich soils across 158 hectares (390 acres).
The farm in McConnells Road is being offered for sale for the first time in almost a century.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. said the longstanding family operated dairy farm was ideally suited for just that - families or alternatively, first time dairy farm owners.
Average annual rainfall in these parts of the country is around 860mm.
The farm has dual road frontages at Taroon and is located 15km south west of Terang, 27km from Timboon and 42km from Warrnambool.
Agents said there was an adjoining 100 acres which could be available to lease to approved purchasers.
It is to be sold as a whole or in two contingent lots.
Lot One - 129ha, 320 acres and Lot Two on 28ha, 70 acres.
Farm improvements include a 16-aside herringbone swing over dairy, recently updated and improved to include stalls.
Those updates also include a 12,000 litre vat in a new shed, new cow yard for 300 head plus new AI and drench race with heavy duty crush.
Other farming improvements include substantial calf rearing, workshop/machinery and hay storage facilities.
The property boasts versatile, fertile and well balanced soil types with responsive loamy banks running onto heavier dark loam flats, complimented by strong, fertile perennial pastures (majority).
There are laneways to 31 well-fenced paddocks with extensive plantations throughout providing shade and shelter.
The property is securely watered by two interlinked sub pumps on bores and two windmills which can support, if required.
There are also two substantial brick family homes on the property.
The main three-bedroom home (circa mid-1980's) has a paved outdoor area with an inground swimming pool.
The original three-bedroom cream brick home built in the mid-1950's has been well maintained and could be used for extended family or as a staff residence.
The dairy farm is for sale by expressions of interest closing Monday, June 17.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart and Co. - Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 and William Lord on 0434 239772.
