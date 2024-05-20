Stock & Land
McConnell's are selling their Taroon dairy farm after almost a century

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 20 2024 - 11:00am
A neat dairy farm owned for generations by the McConnell family at Taroon in the south-west is on the market. Pictures from Charles Stewart and Co.
Generations of the McConnell family have made their home on a highly productive farm near Warrnambool.

