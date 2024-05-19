Buyers can negotiate on Wimmera farm sale with or without the crops

The selling price for this large chunk of west Wimmera cropping country can be negotiated with the existing crops as part of the sale, or can be sold without.
The vendors have already sown the farm to large areas of canola and barley for the 2024 season.
All the hard work has already be done on Bill's, say the selling agents from the Netherby/Baker farm across 1396 hectares (3450 acres).
The property offers productive and versatile land at scale across three titles about 40km north of Nhill and 20km west of Lake Hindmarsh.
Those crops already sown as potentially part of the deal include canola (385ha), barley (959ha) and 50 hectares of lucerne.
Buyers will no doubt weigh up their offers depending on how the season unfolds after a dry start.
The three titles where the land is on offer include:
East (Zanker's Road) 356ha (879 acres).
Central (O'Dea's Road) 737ha (1821 acres).
West (Hiscock's Road) 303ha (749 acres).
Water is secured across the farm from two re-lined bores with solar equipped pumps with poly pipe to dams in all paddocks.
A storage dam with pump distributes water in the western areas for quicker supply.
There is a large poly tank on hand for spray water with several more catchment dams and clay-lined holes backing up water supplies.
The property is sub-divided into 12 main paddocks, with fences described by agents as excellent.
Farm improvements include a large five-bay machinery shed with one bay enclosed at its west end.
There is also extra access at its east end.
Farm access is via Zanker's, O'Dea's and Hiscock's roads.
A two-stand shearing shed is said to be in need of repairs.
There are large capacity sheep yards with steel and iron bugle draft and wire holding yards.
For more information contact Gary L Driscoll from Driscoll and Co. Nhill on 0419 595132.
