Buyers can negotiate on Wimmera farm sale with or without the crops

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated May 20 2024 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
This season's crops have already been sown across this cropping property for sale north of Nhill in the west Wimmera. Pictures from Driscoll and Co. Nhill.
The selling price for this large chunk of west Wimmera cropping country can be negotiated with the existing crops as part of the sale, or can be sold without.

