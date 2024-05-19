Stock & Land
McBrides show faith in wool with new 12-stand shearing shed

CM
By Catherine Miller
May 19 2024 - 11:00am
Shearing at Telopea Downs on the SA-Vic border has been a long, drawn out process for AJ&PA McBride, often taking months to shear 60,000 sheep and lambs across six sheds.

CM

Catherine Miller

Catherine is Stock Journal's long time livestock editor and South East journalist.

