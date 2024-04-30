Emergency kits: What you need to include for different weather scenarios

Emergency kits can be a literal lifesaver during extreme weather scenarios, so it is important to know what exactly your kit needs to include.
A well-stocked kit suitable for multiple scenarios, or a specific kit for each weather event, can help you evacuate your home promptly, knowing that you and your family are fully prepared for whatever challenges come next.
Australia can be a country of wild weather extremes.
For example, NSW can experience periods of stable and mild weather, it can also be at an above-average risk of bushfires, severe storms, and floods in the near future.
This complexity often leaves residents unaware of and unprepared for extreme weather scenarios, underscoring the importance of understanding different weather emergencies.
Across NSW, including its bustling capital city of Sydney, residents have faced weather emergencies like:
Understanding the possibility of these emergencies occurring in communities, as well as their overall impact, can help you create a comprehensive emergency kit.
Regardless of the severe weather event you are facing, all emergency kits require these basic components:
While all emergency kits require key essentials, specific weather scenarios call for additional supplies to navigate their risks and remain safe.
Being aware of whether your community is likely to face a storm, flood, or bushfire can help you tailor your kit more accurately and prepare for any hazard in the future.
If you are required to prepare an emergency kit for severe storms, waterproofing and protection should be your main priorities.
You can increase your readiness for a storm by including the following items on top of your essentials:
The debris and overflowing water of floods can make your home and surroundings difficult to navigate safely.
Your emergency kit should recognise these hazards by including similar items needed for storm preparedness, as well as:
While flooding water and strong winds generally are not a concern during bushfires, the threat of heat and flames means the addition of essentials in your kit like:
The efforts to prepare for an extreme weather scenario do not just stop at creating an emergency kit.
It is also integral to correctly store and maintain it to ensure everything is at optimal quality and usable.
Be sure to regularly check on and update your emergency kits as needed to prepare yourself and your family for whatever the future may bring.
Once you have assembled your emergency kit, you can maintain it and its contents by:
Having multiple kits prepared across various locations increases your chances of being prepared for a weather emergency, no matter where you are.
Consider keeping a bag at home, at work, and in the car for quick collection at convenient locations.
Your home kit should also be stored somewhere all family members know about and can easily access.
If you need an extra hand in preparation for a weather emergency, there are community resources and support services available in most areas of Australia.
National initiatives like NRMA Insurance's Help Nation provide useful information for what to do in the case of an emergency happening to your community.
However, additional resources can be found through NGOs, emergency services, and community outreach programs.
Local emergency services are some of the first responders in the case of a weather event, so knowing how to contact them for aid is beneficial for your safety and a rapid response.
When working in collaboration with community centres and organisations, these services can also provide educational seminars and resources to residents.
By informing them of weather risks and how to mitigate them, many communities can be better prepared for different scenarios.
This need for preparation is summarised best by emergency kits, which provide the essentials for navigating any weather emergency.
By also providing specific kits for different weather scenarios, you can be ready at all times, no matter what Australia's climate throws at you.