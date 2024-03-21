Almost a billion of an overspend at department as staff costs jump

The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action exceeded its budget by almost a billion dollars last year.
A new report by the Victorian Parliament's Public Accounts and Estimates Committee found that DEECA overspent $980 million during the financial year 2022-23.
This was 32.6 per cent higher than the department's $3 billion budget.
The committee was chaired by Laverton MP Sarah Connolly and published its report on Wednesday.
Agriculture Victoria sits within DEECA and its spending was also included in the committee's analysis.
DEECA's major overspend last year came following a $210 million overspend across the financial year 2021-22.
The department's unplanned expenditure was caused by a number of factors.
The parliamentary committee said the 2021-22 overspend was in part attributable to the department's office for the management of public land and forests.
Here, there was an overspend of $144.1 million (49pc) due to the additional funding provided for flood and storm recovery works.
The environment and biodiversity office recorded an overspend of $112.5 million (69.3pc).
This was in part driven by DEECA's response to the 2019-20 bushfires.
Rising staff costs also drove up DEECA's spending.
The department's employee expenses rose by $83 million (13.2pc) from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
This was due to increases in DEECA's full time equivalent (FTE) workforce-which grew by 317 (6.5pc) between June 2021 and June 2022.
The enterprise bargaining agreement, higher superannuation rates, employee related costs, and the early retirement plan also increased staffing costs.
In 2022-23 the department's employee expenses rose again by $47 million (6.6pc), with DEECA's FTE workforce also increasing by 446 (8.6pc) between June 2022 and June 2023.
The higher staff costs and larger workforce came alongside DEECA's failure to meet targets for pest herbivore, carnivore and weed control across Victoria.
