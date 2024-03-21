March is the peak danger period for farm fatalities, warns WorkSafe

Yalla-Y-Poora sheep and cropping farmer Jack Armstrong knows that in agriculture it pays to be proactive with safety, particularly when it comes to managing the risks of fatigue during peak periods.
WorkSafe data shows March and November are peak months for workplace fatalities in agriculture, corresponding with the busy sowing and harvest seasons.
During what can be a higher-risk time for farming workplaces, Mr Armstrong is encouraging farmers and workers to have important conversations around health and safety and managing fatigue risks.
He said he could see the dangerous role fatigue could play in contributing to workplace incidents on farms through his own experiences.
"There are some horror stories of people having massive incidents," he said.
"A farmer near here was bailing one night after working massive hours and they crashed the tractor into a power pole.
"He ended up being okay but the machinery was toast.
"It's having stories like that in the back of your mind that you need to learn from.
"It's just a shame that it takes something bad to happen to create some good - you'd prefer to be proactive rather than reactive."
Mr Armstrong is adding his voice to WorkSafe's 'It's never you, until it is' campaign, which is making a return with advertising across regional television, radio, print and digital media to offer practical safety solutions for farmers and encourage conversations around safety.
He said fatigue among farmers was "extremely common", particularly at busy times.
"The work that we do can be different to other jobs - it can be very manually intensive and the hours can be quite exhaustive," he said.
"I think a lot of farmers can have the misconception that if they work really hard and work long hours they'll get more done and be more efficient when you sort of just end up burning the candle at both ends."
Archies Creek beef farmer Ric Oldham said even on small operations, such as his, risks were ever present.
He runs a 200-head Angus breeding operation and was involved in the Victorian Farmers Federation's (VFF) "Stay Farming Longer and Safer" campaign, aimed at older farmers.
"People think it's 'never going to be me', but it bloody-well could be," he said.
"I've had more lives than a cat, believe me, I have had issues, which could have killed me several times."
Mr Oldham has been farming for 40 years but has a background in occupational health and safety.
"I think WorkSafe has it right with its focus - it's things to do with tractors, quad bikes and livestock handling," he said.
"Older farmers are probably not as dextrous or agile, as they used to be.
"There are times when there is a concentration lapse, but I think it's really understanding what those critical risks are.
"It's those risks that could lead to permanent disabilities or fatal injury."
He farmers should concentrate on those risks, and making sure the right controls were in place.
"Older farmers have spent a lot of years in farming, they have all got the war stories of near hits, so I think its an awareness, the conversations that happen, the sharing of knowledge," he said.
He said part of the process was knowing "when you are at your limit, and knowing when you need some assistance".
WorkSafe Inspector Dallas Braam urged farmers and farm workers to listen to their bodies and not shrug off the signs of fatigue.
"Fatigue affects your decision making and when your decision making is affected not only are you affecting yourself, potentially, but the people you're working with, who are usually family and friends," he said.
"Taking a break to get hydrated, have some food, or call a friend could prevent an injury out there and you'll be going home to see your loved ones at the end of the day - that's the difference."
There have been 34 work related deaths in agriculture since January 2020.
WorkSafe Executive Director Narelle Beer said every conversation about farm safety helped remove the stigma around health and safety in agriculture.
"We're working for a future where safety is at the centre of farming operations and where deaths and injuries are seen to be preventable, not inevitable," Dr Beer said.
"Every time a farmer or farm worker talks about farm safety helps to make a real difference in preventing families and communities from losing loved ones."
More information on the It's never you, until it is campaign and farm safety can be found at www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/saferfarms
