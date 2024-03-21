Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

March is the peak danger period for farm fatalities, warns WorkSafe

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 22 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yalla-Y-Poora sheep and cropping farmer Jack Armstrong shows WorkSafe inspector Dallas Braam around his property. Picture supplied by WorkSafe
Yalla-Y-Poora sheep and cropping farmer Jack Armstrong shows WorkSafe inspector Dallas Braam around his property. Picture supplied by WorkSafe

Yalla-Y-Poora sheep and cropping farmer Jack Armstrong knows that in agriculture it pays to be proactive with safety, particularly when it comes to managing the risks of fatigue during peak periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.