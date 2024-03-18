There's 'water everywhere' as isolated Netherby rain fills paddocks

Wimmera grain growers have been left stumped after an unprecedented rain event dropped up to 94 millimetres of rain.
Grain and hay grower Chris Schnaars said his property - which spanned from north of Nhill to north of Netherby - recorded anywhere between 15 millimetres to 94mm of rain on Sunday, March 17.
"Majority of the farm got an inch," he said.
"But on our very northern block, north of Netherby, it got the 94mm."
He said the rain event was unexpected, with about a 70 per cent chance of rain between 1-5mm predicted for the day.
"The 94 millimetres is a bit too much, there's a lot of water laying around out there," he said.
"It rained hard, and there's water everywhere."
The Bureau of Meteorology Nhill Aerodrome site recorded only 6.6mm of rain.
A Bureau spokesperson said slow-moving storms formed on a mid-level trough near Nhill in the morning, with a few storms later in the day across the Wimmera.
"Rainfall in these situations can be very hit and miss, with localised heavy falls that can affect one location, but leaving nearby surrounds dry," the spokesperson said.
"The highest rainfall totals recorded in nearby Bureau rain gauges yesterday (to 9am this morning) were about 16mm, but higher falls from locations directly under the storms could have higher totals."
They said the Wimmera district forecast was updated at 10.47am on Sunday, March 17, to say there would be a medium chance of showers, a chance of thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, possibly severe.
Mr Schnaars said the rest of the farm, which received about an inch, would help set up their sowing program for mid-April.
"For the rest of the farm, it's going to be a terrific start to germinate weeds," he said.
"It allows us to get a knock down ahead of sowing."
He said they planned to start their sowing program in the second week of April, with their vetch and oat.
Mr Schnaars said it was a "really isolated incident", as a neighbouring gypsum site was forced to cancel its opening after receiving 64mm.
"It filled his pit up with water, about a kilometre away," he said.
"It was very steady rain at home, I looked at our electronic weather station and 'bang', there it was."
