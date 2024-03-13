Stock & Land
Farmer confidence, investments and returns are on the rise, Rabobank says

March 13 2024 - 12:35pm
Rabobank regional manager for southern Victoria and Tasmania Deborah Maskell-Davies says seasonal conditions and rising commodity prices could attribute to rising farmer confidence. Picture supplied
Rabobank regional manager for southern Victoria and Tasmania Deborah Maskell-Davies says seasonal conditions and rising commodity prices could attribute to rising farmer confidence. Picture supplied

Stronger commodity prices and seasonal conditions have been the cause for farmer confidence in Victoria to rise by nearly 60 per cent, a new report says.

