Starting a 4000-ewe sheep farm from scratch in Victoria Valley

Sam Van Assche, Sava Pastoral, Victoria Valley, and his wife Samantha, started a 4000-ewe sheep farm from scratch, without prior ownership of land.
The couple bought their farm near Hamilton in January 2021 and have developed three enterprises on the property - sheep breeding, finishing and feed mixing.
They now run a Primeline flock, having settled with the breed after they originally started out with Merino genetics.
Mr Van Assche told the more than 200 farmer attendees at the Farm Tender 2024 conference in Marnoo recently about his farming journey.
He grew up and was educated in Melbourne but had family ties on both sides of the Western District.
He told farmers that he spent seven years jackarooing in the Mansfield region, two of which he contract managed a 2000 hectare mixed farm.
Mr Van Assche completed several farm management and business courses over the last decade as well as a business degree.
He spoke about the couple's move to land ownership and full-time sheep farming.
"Initially it was to go into something that I basically learned from a young age when I was jackarooing down in south Gippsland," he said.
"I didn't really know anything different and I hadn't any cropping experience.
"However, the Hamilton region was a region that we certainly had our eyes on from a reliability point of view, for rainfall."
He said their new farm had "everything that we were looking for".
"We were looking for six to 12 months before we were actually ready to purchase and then this one came along at the right time, in the right place," he said.
Mr Van Assche said he "threw" himself into the land acquisition process and was "cold calling agents left, right and centre".
He said he mapped out farm sizes, how much sheep he could run and crunched the numbers when deciding a farm to go with.
"From that process I was able to say this farm didn't suit what we would do or this farm did," he said.
He said proximity to markets was another factor and that the couple searched for a farm within 50 kilometres to 60km of Hamilton.
"That was a really good learning curve and that was information that I collected over a long time from a lot of sources," he said.
The couple sought finance the traditional way after presenting their business plan before lenders and offloaded a property in Melbourne to secure their new farm.
Mr Van Assche had sheep on leased properties but decided to start completely afresh with a new flock for the Victoria Valley farm.
'We started fresh," he said.
"It was more so a walk in, walk out set up.
"We ended up just buying stock on the farm and just topping up with what we could from the market."
He said his sheep schooling had been around grass-based production and high stocking densities.
Mr Van Assche had previously undertaken a six-day course in the US called "ranching for profit" and said that guided his new sheep management plan.
"It was incredible," he said.
"It was everything from business and people management and what we learned from that course is what we're using today."
He said for his new farm he experienced some "very, very wet country".
"We had a lot of our Merinos breaking down but we've now decided to go through to the self replacing Primeline model," he said.
"The version of sheep, or breed of sheep change, is something that we've discovered only just recently to be a better fit for our particular property and for our business.
"We haven't looked back."
Over the last three years, Mr Van Assche has worked to streamline the farm's system and made investments to better the farm's infrastructure.
The farm now hosts three enterprises - breeding, finishing and feed mixing.
"What we've done is we've broken those up because you want to be able to access the costs associated with each of those businesses to see what's performing and what's not," he said.
"For example, we've got the breeding enterprise.
"Once those lambs have been weaned and enter the feedlot, they go into a different enterprise.
"So, our feedlot enterprise purchases from our breeding enterprise and we can then track those animals to see what their production is like, their returns, and see what the margins are off that trade."
He said the feed mixing enterprise was a different enterprise again from the finishing enterprise.
He said it all required "a lot of spreadsheets" and he was trying to find ways to focus more on the desk work aspect of the business.
Mr Van Assche was planning to drive on the three enterprises and at some point in future, further expand the family's operation.
He outlined the key requirements for building a profitable livestock business from scratch.
"From our experience it's been about understanding the cost of production," he said.
"Cost of production is a massive thing, being across those numbers is vital.
"For the breeding enterprise, three things we focus on are weaning rates, stocking rates and growth rates.
"Those things are so important for our business," he said.
He also said understanding the "levers that can be pulled in the business that release stress at certain times" was important.
"Cash flow management, that's a huge thing," he said.
"Those sorts of things are crucial", he said, adding that farm ownership made him "smarten up".
"If you can objectively identify what it is that you're trying to do on the farm or within the business, stick to it," he said.
"As soon as you start deviating into something that's different or may not fit those parameters that you know work on paper, or your objective evidence, then you may start veering off track."
