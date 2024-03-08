Wet weather drives 'incredible' support from northern buyers at Myrtleford

Rain has driven "incredible support" from northern buyers, as one commission buyer takes home majority of a 2400-head weaner sale at Myrtleford.
Myrtleford livestock agents across two sales, facilitated by Nutrien and Elders, yarded 3550 head of cattle on Friday and collectively agreed the quality of the vendor breeding was "exceptional".
Nutrien Ivone Agencies auctioneer Wade Ivone, Myrtleford, said the rain drove the buyer support from the north at the Nutrien sale, which yarded 2400 head of cattle.
"I thought the sale was very solid, on those heavier steers it was very solid and there was incredible support from the north there," he said.
"It was underpinned by the local bullock producers who were here to try and buy a few steers, but the rain up north really drove it home for us."
He said Andrew Lowe, Lowe Farms, was the major buyer for the day.
"I thought the quality today was exceptional," Mr Ivone said.
"It was really, really hard to fault the quality of the yarding and there weren't any cattle here that didn't belong in the premium weaner sale."
Mr Ivone said it was his final sale for Nutrien Ivone Agencies, as he was headed to Melbourne to join the live export industry.
"It's been an absolute pleasure to work alongside my father and uncles, and the rest of the family we have in this business," he said.
"I've known most of these clients my whole life and it's been a pleasure to serve them."
Vendor Rob Muller, Buckland Valley, said his run of cattle this year were "as good a run as [he's] ever produced".
"On the day they sold well," he said.
"I'm not sure what the top price was but some of these magnificent cattle are making a very economic price.
"The scepticism over the past couple of years, unfortunately people have been caught out."
He sold 19 steers, 411kg, for $1390 or 338c/kg, 26 steers, 356kg, for $1220 or 343c/kg, 11 steers, 340kg, for $1100 or 324c/kg, 10 Hereford steers, 372kg, for $1100 or 295c/kg.
He also sold 20 heifers, 372kg, for $1050 or 282c/kg, and 40 heifers, 340kg, for $940 or 276c/kg.
Stephen Street, Elders Myrtleford, said he believed the cattle sold well, up to $1390 a head for the best pen of steers and $1410 a head for the top pen of heifers.
"The quality lines sold to expectations and above, in places," he said.
He said many cattle from the Elders sale stayed locally, including Wangaratta, Albury, Violet Town and Euroa buyers.
Mr Street said cattle also sold to Gundagai, NSW, and Pakenham.
JC & J Gardner, Bobinawarrah, sold 18 steers, 437kg, for $1390 or 318c/kg, 13 steers, 358kg, for $1200 or 335c/kg.
G & P Ivone, Havilah, sold 21 steers, 397kg, for $1390 or 350c/kg.
J & B Fraser, Harrietville, sold 18 steers, 424kg, for $1350 or 318c/kg, 21 steers, 368kg, for $1300 or 358c/kg, and 20 heifers, 390kg, for $1090 or 279c/kg.
O'Connors View, Murmungee, sold 18 steers, 420kg, for $1340 or 319c/kg.
S & S Jones, Kancoona, sold 21 steers, 402kg, for $1330 or 331c/kg.
D Hourigan, Tarrawingee, sold 18 steers, 379kg, for $1310 or 346c/kg, 16 steers, 403kg, for $1220 or 303c/kg.
D Hamilton, Whorouly, sold 25 steers, 386kg, for $1360 or 352c/kg,25 steers, 358kg, for $1340 or 374c/kg, 24 steers, 337kg, for $1230 or 365c/kg.
Dalander Pty Ltd, Porepunkah, sold 19 steers, 406kg, for $1260 or 310c/kg, 22 steers, 404kg, for $1240 or 307c/kg, 26 steers, 380kg, for $1240 or 326c/kg,
Vallunga Pty Ltd, Buckland, sold 23 steers, 400kg, for $1250 or 313c/kg, 16 steers, 314kg, for $880 or 280c/kg, and 22 heifers, 369kg, for $950 or 257c/kg.
Masterton Bros sold 10 Hereford steers, 359kg, for $1050 or 292c/kg.
K & J Goonan, Barwidgee Creek, sold 12 steers, 368kg, for $1190.
T & E Kirk, Barwidgee Creek, sold 11 steers, 337kg, for $1100 or 326c/kg.
Dalbosco Investments, Murmungee, sold 31 steers, 336kg, for $1075 or 319c/kg.
SD Robertson, Buffalo River, sold 23 steers, 360kg, for $1280 or 356c/kg.
G & W Howell, Rosewhite, sold 19 steers, 365kg, for $1330 or 364c/kg.
Rose Park, Tarrawingee, sold 22 steers, 384kg, for $1300 or 338c/kg, and 19 steers, 371kg, for $1270 or 342c/kg.
L Brine, Rosewhite, sold 26 steers, 375kg, for $1360 or 363c/kg, 10 steers, 365kg, for $1200 or 329c/kg.
Kilmuir Ag, Londrigan, sold 26 steers, 398kg, for $1340 or 336c/kg,
M & L Beach, Whorouly South, sold 17 steers, 340kg, for $1290 or 379c/kg.
G & E Jones, Kancoona, sold 22 steers, 410kg, for $1360 or 332c/kg.
JK Cooper, Rio Alps, Tawonga, sold 11 Hereford steers, 421kg, for $1240 or 294c/kg.
M & I Dussin, Bowmans Forest, sold 20 heifers, 484kg, for $1300 or 268c/kg.
G & P Harrington, Whorouly, sold 10 heifers, 421kg, for $1160 or 275c/kg.
A & B Malcolm, Milawa, sold 11 heifers, 437kg, for $1170 or 267c/kg.
One Oak, Harrietville, sold 11 heifers, 425kg, for $1100 or 259c/kg.
Alpine View, Rosewhite, sold 12 heifers, 419kg, for $935 or 223c/kg.
Key Farm Pty Ltd, Buffalo Creek, sold 17 heifers, 11-12 months, 346kg, for $975 or 281c/kg.
KJ Morrison, Barwidgee Creek, sold 14 heifers, 318kg, for $830 or 261c/kg.
Emerald Hill, Merriang, sold 13 steers, 350kg, for $950 or 271c/kg.
The second sale at Myrtleford, facilitated by Elders, had a yarding of 1150 cattle.
One of the volume vendors, G & J Chalwell, Bowmans Forest and Catherine Station, sold 35 steers, 262kg, for $955 or 364c/kg, 14 steers, 250kg, for $870 or 348c/kg, 30 steers, 210kg, for $890 or 423c/kg and 16 steers, 207kg, for $770 or 372c/kg.
M & D Fletcher, Thurgoona, NSW, sold seven steers, 478kg, for $1450 or 303c/kg, and six steers, 427kg, for $1345 or 315c/kg.
JE Pinter, Gerogery, sold 12 steers, 413kg, for $1320 or 320c/kg.
E & C Howell, Merriang, sold five steers, 413kg, for $1290 or 312c/kg and 10 steers, 353kg, for $1275 or 361c/kg.
R & V Brown, Jindera, NSW, sold 13 steers, 397kg, for $1280 or 322c/kg.
Rylin Pty Ltd, Bobinawarrah, sold 12 steers, 386kg, for $1255 or 325c/kg, and 13 steers, 335kg, for $1195 or 357c/kg.
Spring B Estate, Gundowring, sold 15 steers, 348kg, for $1225 or 352c/kg.
JL & CM Hall, Glen Creek, sold 10 steers, 358kg, for $1320 or 333c/kg.
Selzer Farming, Ovens, sold 12 steers, 353kg, for $1200 or 340c/kg.
WJ & MD Goldsworthy, Eurobin, sold nine steers, 359kg, for $1170 or 326c/kg.
Springpark Angus sold 19 steers, 314kg, for $1105 or 352c/kg, and 18 steers, 274kg, for $1020 or 372c/kg.
Yallanbee Pastoral Co, Burrumbuttock, sold 14 steers, 310kg, for $880 or 283c/kg, and 12 steers, 279kg, for $850 or 305c/kg.
D Short, Yackandandah, sold seven steers, 281kg, for $985 or 350c/kg.
JMF Drafting Pty Ltd, Bruarong, sold 15 steers, 297kg, for $1050 or 353c/kg.
P & B Hindle, Bullioh, sold nine steers, 304kg, for $1050 or 345c/kg.
