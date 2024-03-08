Stock & Land
Photos

Wet weather drives 'incredible' support from northern buyers at Myrtleford

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 8 2024 - 8:53pm, first published 8:09pm
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

Rain has driven "incredible support" from northern buyers, as one commission buyer takes home majority of a 2400-head weaner sale at Myrtleford.

