Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Conversations are the 'critical piece' to farm succession, conference hears

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
CO Booth Law & Advisory lawyer Claire Booth, Geurie, NSW, at the Farm Tender 2024 conference in Marnoo. Picture by Barry Murphy
CO Booth Law & Advisory lawyer Claire Booth, Geurie, NSW, at the Farm Tender 2024 conference in Marnoo. Picture by Barry Murphy

Conversations amongst family members are the "critical piece" to farm succession, according to specialised lawyer in estate and succession planning Claire Booth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.