Cropping block was passed in at auction for $5800/ac and has since sold

The owner of a farm block near Maryborough took the risk of passing in their block at auction late last week even when the price reached $5800 per acre.
That gamble has paid off with the 64 hectare (158 acre) block since listed as sold for an undisclosed final selling price.
Listed as an "exceptional cropping opportunity" at Evansford, 22km from Maryborough and 45km from Ballarat, the online auction offer last Thursday would have realised $916,400 for the block.
Instead selling agent Adrian Smith of Nutrien Harcourts negotiated with bidders to reach a new offer price which has since been accepted by the landholder.
The 158 acres is practically all arable country with an average annual rainfall of 600mm.
Divided into five main paddocks with two catchment dams, water is also pumped from dams to elevated tank gravity fed to troughs.
Mr Smith suggested it was an ideal add-on or starter block suitable for cropping for cereals, oilseeds and fodder.
The owner has offered immediate access for the new owner under licence agreement for cropping or livestock purposes.
