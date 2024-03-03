Stock & Land
Home/News

Mike O'Halloran made 6500 squares of lucerne this summer, usually he would cut 3500

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
March 4 2024 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mansfield farmer Mike O'Halloran, Grifforan Pastoral Company, has just experienced one of the best summers in his 44 years of farming. Picture supplied
Mansfield farmer Mike O'Halloran, Grifforan Pastoral Company, has just experienced one of the best summers in his 44 years of farming. Picture supplied

Mansfield grazier Mike O'Halloran cannot remember a summer as good as the one he just experienced since he started farming 44 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.