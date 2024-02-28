Stock & Land
Home/News

Tent town springs up as help arrives for fire fight

By Callum Godde
February 28 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A base camp has been set up at Ballarat for crews and volunteers preparing to fight a bushfire fire. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)
A base camp has been set up at Ballarat for crews and volunteers preparing to fight a bushfire fire. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)

A tent township has sprung up in less than 48 hours in the regional Victorian city of Ballarat as firefighters and volunteers prepare for catastrophic conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.