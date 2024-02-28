Sheep farming on the decline in south-west Victoria as cropping moves in

Sheep are becoming an old farmers' game in south-west Victoria as variable markets and low margins lead a new generation to swap their flocks for cropping.
Woolsthorpe sheep farmer Neville Symons said there were 100,000 less sheep in his area compared to 10 years ago.
"As we stand here, we can look around and there's well and truly in excess of 100,000 sheep that have disappeared off the face of the earth," he said.
Mr Symons said cropping, and in some parts dairying, had "decimated" sheep farming, with a new generation attracted by the advances in technology in both sectors.
He also said sheep markets were too volatile, leaving an ongoing uncertainty of income for those producing lamb and wool.
"We're at the mercy of the market because we're price takers," he said.
"There's such volatility in the market these days and they should be a long way better than what they are."
Mr Symons ran a spring-lambing flock of composite ewes.
"I have cut back and we've reduced our numbers over the years," he said, as he described how he had to diversify to be less dependent on sheep.
He also said the cost of production for sheep farmers had increased in recent years.
"One time you'd pay $200 for drench and now you could pay $1700 or $1800," he said.
"It makes it non-economical."
Vite Vite sheep farmer James Sharrock agreed with Mr Symons' outlook.
"Over the last 10 years I reckon, there's half the amount of sheep in this area and twice as much cropping," he said.
Mr Sharrock said of the sheep farms remaining around Mortlake, most still had an older generation involved in the operation.
"When they pass by, I don't know what is going to happen - you could see the sheep even drop off more," he said.
"It's been tough the last 12 months and there's not much of a margin in there but we keep soldiering on."
Lila Sharrock, James' daughter, said she was one of a few of her generation who wanted to keep in sheep production.
"Most of the young ones that are coming through, especially my age, are pushing to go into the cropping sector," she said.
She said technological advancements in crop production and a perceived lack of advancements and hard work in sheep farming were driving this outlook.
"We're offered so many [wool grower] great courses locally to go and expand our knowledge but you still don't see an array of young people going to these things," she said.
"That is a challenge."
Mr Sharrock said labour availability is another challenge facing sheep farmers.
"Getting good labour is really, really hard," he said.
"Even though we don't employ many people, the more people that you speak to, that is the single biggest issue that they all have.
"They aren't able to get labour, that is labour you can trust and rely on."
He said sheep prices are also turning the screw on the farm's viability.
However, the father and daughter duo don't plan to leave the sheep behind for the foreseeable.
"I love the animal husbandry side of things and what better spot to do it than on your own place where you grew up and you're working alongside dad," Ms Sharrock said.
Mr Sharrock said he believed there is a future in the sheep industry.
He said croppers were using lots of nitrogen and lots of different chemicals.
"Everything is on the cropping boys side at the moment but I believe in time, things are going to change and if it comes to the point where cropping isn't quite as easy, sheep might come back around," he said.
Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) published figures this week on Australia's sheep flock.
MLA found that the Australian sheep flock will decline this year as the lamb slaughter breaks record for a second consecutive year.
It said that elevated sheep turnoff will also contribute to this decrease in numbers.
Lamb slaughter is projected to reach record levels two years in a row, climbing to 23.7 million in 2024.
